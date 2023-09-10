Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish soccer president amid kiss controversy

Spanish soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales announced his decision to resign as he faced a federal complaint over the kiss he planted on women’s soccer player Jenni Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup victory celebration.

Rubiales made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

“After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales said.

“Insisting on waiting and clinging … is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return.”

Rubiales said he also stepped down as vice president of UEFA.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the awards celebration after Spain defeated England to win the championship for the first time. Hermoso later said the kiss was not consensual. Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion after the kiss, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

He was suspended 90 days after he refused to resign from his post initially. He ran the federation since 2018.

Rubiales had been expected to step down as he addressed soccer officials in the country. Instead, he refused and claimed he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.” The defiant speech led to the suspension.

An election to replace Rubiales on the UEFA ruling committee may be held in Madrid in February when the Spanish federation hosts the next annual meeting of UEFA member federations.

Rubiales added Sunday he didn’t want to bring instability to Spain’s bid for the 2030 World Cup. The plan is to co-host the tournament with Portugal, Morocco and potentially Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.