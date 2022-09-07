Luka Doncic goes off at EuroBasket 2022, scores 47 points in win over France: ‘He spoils us so much’

The NBA may be enjoying its offseason, but there is still quality basketball being played around the world.

And much like the NBA, it’s dominated by Luka Doncic.

At EuroBasket 2022 on Wednesday, Doncic led his Slovenian team to a victory over France by dropping 47 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The win secured Slovenia the top seed out of Group B as the knockout rounds begin this weekend.

The 47 points for Doncic are the second-most in the history of the European Championships, according to FIBA. The most points ever scored in the European Championships was in 1957 by Eddy Terrace of Belgium, who had 63 points against Albania.

“Luka had a great night,” Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic said, according to ESPN. “He spoils us so much. We think this is normal. This is not normal.”

Doncic, who was forced to go to the locker room late in the second half after taking an elbow to the head from Vincent Poirier of France, had 27 points on 8-12 shooting in the first half, according to the Dallas Morning News. He finished the game 15-23 from the field, including 6-11 from the three-point line.

As is usually the case, “Luka Magic” was on full display Wednesday, with the Dallas Mavericks All-Star knocking down an absurd floater from three in the first half.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert led France with 19 points, eight rebounds and a block.

“Luka, obviously, is a fantastic player,” Gobert said.

At EuroBasket, there are four groups with six teams in each group. The top four teams in each group — 16 in total — advance to the knockout stage.

Doncic had another impressive NBA season in 2021-2022, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the team’s first Western Conference Finals since the 2010-2011 season. He was selected to his third All-Star team and was an All-NBA First Team selection for the third time in his four-year NBA career.