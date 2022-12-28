Luka Doncic’s historic stat line downplayed by Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo: ‘Wilt had 100 points!’

The NBA world was baffled when it saw Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s stat line after a thrilling overtime game against the New York Knicks that resulted in a win for Dallas.

Doncic dropped 60 points, including the game-tying, acrobatic shot to send it to overtime, with 21 rebounds and 10 assists for the first-ever triple-double to look like that in the box score. He shot 21 of 31 from the field, recording two steals and one block in the victory.

However, the stat line did not really impress one radio personality.

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo dismissed the notion that Doncic’s performance was the best individual performance of all-time, and he had some examples to back up his argument.

“I know you guys want me to go out there and find some other games, and I will try to find a couple for you. But listen, he only took 31 shots,” he said on ESPN’s “First Take” Wednesday morning. “He only made two threes. He made a great basket at the end off the rebound.

“But listen, it’s not the 100-point game that Wilt [Chamberlain] had in ’62 when he scored 100 against the Knicks — 28-of-32 at the line. I think it was 63 that Elgin [Baylor] had against the Knicks in that same year. [Jerry] West had 63 one year against the Knicks.”

Russo wasn’t done during the segment. He continued to rattle off performances he viewed as better than Doncic’s.

“How about [Larry] Bird, my buddy? He had 60 against the Hawks. The game was in New Orleans on a neutral site. He had 32 points in 14 minutes.

MAVERICKS UNVEIL DIRK NOWITZKI STATUE, FOREVER HONORING HIS SIGNATURE FADEAWAY IN DALLAS

“There’s nobody else on Dallas who could score besides Doncic. But listen, I’m not gonna go crazy. I would like to go crazy. But how about the Knicks? Here’s a stat. Do you know that, in the last 30,887 NBA games — and this is from Colin Russo, my little 20-year-old. Did you know there’s never been a team to blow a nine-point lead with 35 seconds or less left in a game?”

“Let’s not forget” Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, Russo added.

No matter the opinion of Russo, the performance by Doncic goes down in Mavericks history as the highest-scoring game by any player.