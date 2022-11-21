MA pickup truck driver crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring 4

Several people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a New Hampshire restaurant and the driver is facing a driving under the influence charge, police said.

Police officers and the fire department responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pickup truck that had crashed into the building, Hampton police said.

The truck “had left the roadway and crashed through the front door area of the business,” police said.

Three people in the restaurant and one of the two people in the truck were taken to the hospital, authorities said. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

The truck driver, a 24-year-old man from Newburyport, Massachusetts, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 22.

The fire department also determined that the building was structurally unsound and the residents of second-floor apartments were evacuated.

The crash remains under investigation.