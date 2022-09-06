Maason Smith to miss remainder of LSU season after suffering torn ACL while celebrating: reports

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the remainder of the season after reportedly sustaining a serious injury while celebrating during the opening series of the Tigers’ Week 1 loss against Florida State on Sunday.

Smith, who was selected as part of the All-SEC Freshman Team last season, suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of his sophomore campaign, sources told The Athletic.

The incident seemingly took place after defensive back Major Burns made a stop on redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili on the team’s first defensive drive of the game.

Smith jumped in the air but came down on his left leg, which appeared to buckle under him. He instantly grabbed at his knee and struggled to put weight on it.

“We are crushed for him,” head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday via ESPN. “He was celebrating for a teammate on the play.”

“Any time you suffer an injury under those circumstances, it’s extremely disappointing. He’s a great player.”

LSU lost, 24-23, after a blocked extra-point attempt with no time left handed Kelly his first loss after being lured from Notre Dame with a decade-long $100 million contract.

