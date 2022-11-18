MAC game between Akron-Buffalo postponed as massive snowstorm arrives

The wild weather in Western New York is having a major impact on sporting events as large amounts of snow continue to fall around the Buffalo area.

Saturday’s game between the University of Akron and the University of Buffalo has been postponed, the Mid-American Conference announced in a statement.

“Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed,” the MAC posted to Twitter.

NFL MOVES BILLS, BROWNS MATCHUP TO DETROIT AS MASSIVE SNOWSTORM EXPECTED IN BUFFALO

“The Conference will consider opportunities to play the game on Sunday should weather and travel conditions permit.”

According to Fox Weather, the Buffalo area is expected to receive up to four feet of snow between Thursday and Sunday.

BILLS CANCEL PRACTICE AMID SNOWSTORM, VON MILLER CHIMES IN: ‘GOOD MORNING BUFFALO’

The game was scheduled to be played at UB Stadium in Buffalo with a kickoff a 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulls are 5-5 and need one more win in order to become bowl-eligible, while the Zips are 1-9 on the season.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns would be moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to Ford Field In Detroit.

The last time snowfall forced an NFL game to be relocated was in 2014, when a Bills-New York Jets game was moved to Detroit, according to ESPN.

The Bills canceled practice on Friday due to the weather, choosing instead to meet virtually.