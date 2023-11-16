Mac Jones has lost ‘vast majority’ of Patriots’ locker room amid disastrous season: report

Mac Jones’ troubles on the field have seemingly bled over into the New England Patriots locker room, according to one report.

The third-year quarterback was benched for the third time this season during Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts after a disastrous turnover in the red zone in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm Jones’ status as the team’s starter following the bye week, and on Monday he said the team would need to evaluate every player’s status going forward.

“We’ll look at everything, all the way across the board. Not specifically one position, but just look at everything and do the best we can here going forward.”

Change could be imminent, specifically at the quarterback position.

According to the Boston Herald, Jones has lost the “vast majority” of the locker room.

“One team source estimated that at least 80% of the Patriots’ locker room is out on Jones,” Andrew Callahan wrote. “Another said the ‘vast majority’ of players are done with him. Both said the lack of belief spreads to both sides of the ball, with a shared sense that Jones’ worst mistakes negate the best efforts of his teammates.”

Jones was asked about his status during an interview with WEEI, but could not say if he would return as the team’s starter for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants.

“No, we haven’t talked about that.”

The Patriots enter the bye week 2-8 and at the bottom of the AFC East, with their playoff hopes quickly dwindling.