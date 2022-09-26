Mac Jones may have suffered severe ankle injury in Patriots’ loss: reports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high left ankle sprain during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Jones will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The severity of the injury will determine how much time, if any, is needed for Jones to stay sidelined.

Jones was hit hard toward the end of the game, and he came up hopping when he went to the sideline after Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell landed on him after a throw.

Dr. Matt Provencher, NFL on FOX’s injury analyst, says the high ankle sprain could have Jones out two to four weeks.

Jones suffered an ankle sprain to the same foot prior to the Senior Bowl when he came out of the University of Alabama. He has yet to be on the injury report for the Patriots.

It wasn’t the best of games for Jones prior to the injury taking place. He threw three interceptions and no touchdowns, though the game was close. He went 22-for-32 for 321 yards.

Jones did, however, score with his feet as he picked up a rushing touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, the Patriots’ top two running backs, each had a score, too.

If Jones is going to miss time, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is his backup.

The 36-year-old has been with the Pats for the past two seasons, getting a start in just one game. In that game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, he went 15-for-24 for 130 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Overall for his career, Hoyer is 16-23 when he starts.

Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky this year, could be elevated as Hoyer’s backup in the case of Jones being sidelined.