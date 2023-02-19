Mac McClung wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest with viral finishes

Mac McClung has played in just two NBA games, but he’s now one of the most popular basketball players on the planet.

The 24-year-old grew fame way back in high school for his insane hops, and he showed them off – and some – to win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

He scored 999 points out of a possible 1,000.

McClung signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week to participate, and he did not disappoint.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On his first dunk, he jumped over two people, tapped the ball with the backboard, and finished with a behind-the-head two-handed slam.

That was just a preview of what was to follow. His second dunk was a two-handed 360 reverse windmill. Read that again (this was the dunk that somehow got a 49).

Those two dunks put him in the finals against Trey Murphy III, and it was quite frankly no contest.

On his first dunk of the championship round, he did a double-pump.

To clinch the win, he channeled his inner Tony Hawk and pulled off a 540 while rocking his high school jersey.

McClung played one game with the Chicago Bulls and another with the Los Angeles Lakers – he spent his college days at both Georgetown and Texas Tech.

Who knows if this will garner some legitimate playing time with the Sixers, but can you blame anyone for buying tickets just to see him dunk in pregame warmups?