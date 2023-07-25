Machete attack outside Sam’s Club in Georgia leaves 1 injured, police say

A machete attack outside a Sam’s Club store in Savannah, Georgia, has left a victim injured and a suspect in custody, reports say.

The attack happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the Sam’s Club at Montgomery Cross Road, according to WJCL.

Chatham County Police told the station two men familiar with one another become involved in an argument.

During the dispute, one man allegedly struck the other with a machete, delivering non-life-threatening injuries, WGTS reported, citing investigators.

He reportedly was taken to a hospital.

Police also said a suspect is in custody, and witnesses at the store were interviewed, according to WGTS.

The identities of the suspect and victim are not clear.

The Chatham County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Fox News Digital also has reached out to Sam’s Club for comment.

