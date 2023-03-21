Madeleine McCann disappearance: ‘Practically impossible’ for Polish woman to be missing girl, AI reveals

A Polish woman who claims that she could be Madeleine McCann is likely not the missing British girl, according to a Swiss artificial intelligence company that matches photographed faces.

The Polish woman, Julia Faustyna, who also goes by Julia Wendlet, has been claiming on Instagram and TikTok that she may be the British girl, who went missing as a toddler from a family vacation in Portugal in 2007, due to similarities in their appearance and age. She has amassed tens of thousands of followers as a result.

Christian Fehrlin of AI company Ava-X told Swiss news outlet Blick that it is “practically impossible” for Faustyna to be McCann based on the company’s analysis of their faces.

Ava-X first compared a photo of Faustyna as an adult to a photo of Faustyna as a child and got a match. They then compared a photo of Faustyna as an adult to a photo of McCann as a child and did not get a match.

“You can save yourself the DNA test,” Fehrlin told the outlet.

The AI software pulls different features of a photographed face apart and compares those details with features from a face in another photograph to find any potential matches. Faustyna’s and McCann’s facial features did not match, according to Blick.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, along with their three children — Madeleine and twins Sean and Amelie — were on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when Madeleine was taken from her bed on May 3, 2007. The family was staying in a ground-floor apartment.

Faustyna’s account began posting photos in February. The Polish woman says she has a spot in her right eye and a beauty mark on her cheek that resemble McCann’s. She also claims that details of her childhood do not add up, leading her to believe that she was abducted as a toddler.

“I don’t remember most of my childhood but my earliest memory is very strong and It’s about holidays in hot place where was beach and White or very light [colored] buildings with [apartments],” Faustyna said in an Instagram post from her account @iammadeleinemccann.

Her accounts on Instagram and TikTok quickly went viral. She said in a February update that Kate and Gerry McCann had agreed to a DNA test, which a family attorney did not confirm to Fox News Digital. The McCann family has not shared any statements to its official Find Madeleine website or social media pages since Faustyna came forward.

“Due to an active police investigation, Gerry and Kate are not issuing any statements or giving interviews unless requested by The Metropolitan Police,” a spokesperson for the Official Find Madeleine Campaign said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police of London told Fox News Digital that they have no new comment on the investigation.

“We continue to support colleagues in Germany with their investigation,” the Met Police said.

In 2020, German police named convicted child abuser and drug dealer Christian Brueckner, 45, as a suspect in the 3-year-old’s disappearance, though Brueckner, a German citizen, continues to deny involvement in the case.

Brueckner is currently serving time in a German prison for drug crimes. He also has a pending seven-year sentence connected to the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz.

McCann’s family is accepting donations for the search for Madeleine through their website, findmadeleine.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.