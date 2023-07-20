Magic rookie Anthony Black breaks down two areas of his game that should translate quickly to NBA

When Anthony Black crashed the glass after his Orlando Magic teammate fired a last-second shot to defeat the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League play, it was instinctual.

At 6 feet, 7 inches and 200 pounds, Black is a standout point guard with loads of potential, beginning his NBA career as Orlando’s sixth overall pick of the 2023 Draft. His length was a great asset during his time at the University of Arkansas, which he showcased with rebounding and defense, two areas he says will translate to the NBA his rookie season.

“I think we played against some pretty good players in Summer League, and I think I held my own on that end,” Black told Fox News Digital while promoting his partnerships with TIDAL and Lockerverse.

“I’ve always been confident in my defense just with some of the tools I have. I feel like I have pretty good hands, and I feel like I do a good job keeping the ball in front. I definitely think I can defend and rebound at this level on day one. No matter what.”

A great example was Black sprinting toward the hoop when fellow draft pick Jett Howard launched a 28-foot 3-pointer to salvage a victory at the end of a game. Black knew he wasn’t going to get the ball at that moment, but he made sure to be available in case the rebound went his way.

“I’ve done it multiple times, too. A shot goes up, and there’s still enough time. And the defense just turns and watches to see what happens,” Black said.

That’s exactly what happened. Black sneaked behind the Knicks and used his long arms for a tip-in to force overtime.

“It was just Summer League, but it’s still cool making a bucket like that,” Black said.

Black stood out in Las Vegas, leading the Magic in every Summer League category, including points (11.0), rebounds (8.7), assists (4.0), steals (2.0) and minutes played (28.4).

The Magic clearly see Black as a player who can make an immediate impact in Orlando, and the Texas native is ready to get to work with his teammates, many of whom texted him the night he was drafted.

“It kinda shows how connected the whole organization is,” Black said of his new teammates reaching out. “But definitely playing with guys like that, they’re all winning players. They all play super hard, and they’re good players. Definitely glad I got to come to this group.”

Black specifically pointed out last year’s Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero from Duke, who excelled in Orlando. However, the Magic want to improve from last season’s 13th place finish in the Eastern Conference with a 34-48 record.

Expectations will be high for Black to live up to his sixth overall selection.

“There’s not really a lot of pressure coming from myself because of what we have,” Black said. “I know having good players around me is going to make it a little easier. I’m really just trying to come in and learn as much as I can and just try to enjoy it and have fun with it because this is what everybody dreams of.

“Try not to put too much pressure on myself and have fun. Just work hard.”

Strong defense and rebounding aren’t the only qualities Black wants to bring to the table this season.

“I’m trying to solidify myself as a solid two-way player in the league. I’m really all about winning,” he said. “So, hopefully come in and win some games. But, if nothing else, develop, work on my craft, get a lot stronger and take a big step forward going into year two.”

When game day rolls around, Black uses music to hype him up. And he does so with TIDAL, which allowed Black to take over its live feature that allowed others on the streaming platform to see exactly what he was listening to.

“I listen to music pretty much all day, from the time I wake up, running errands, just chilling at the house. Going to the gym, of course, working out,” he said. “I think it’s just a pretty cool chance to share what you’re listening to and engage and interact with people.”