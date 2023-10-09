Maine authorities arrest man who allegedly killed 3-year-old girl on Christmas Day

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl, Maine State Police said.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, 29, of Edgecomb, was arrested Friday in the death of Makinzlee Handrahan, police said in a news release.

Police said they received a 911 call the morning of Dec. 25, 2022, in Edgecomb, saying that the child was not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner’s office in Augusta ruled the death a homicide, but police said Friday that the cause of death is being withheld at this time.

Witham-Jordan was the boyfriend of Makinzlee’s mother at the time, police said. He was jailed in Wicasset.

His attorney, James Howaniec, told The Associated Press on Saturday that he expects Witham-Jordan to be brought into court on Tuesday. He said he had no further information.