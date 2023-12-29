Maine drops Trump from primary ballot, DOJ threatens to sue Texas and more top headlines
BALLOT BATTLE – Maine’s secretary of state removes Trump from Republican primary ballot. Continue reading…
LEGAL SHOWDOWN – Biden admin threatens Texas over anti-illegal immigration law as Abbott digs in for fight. Continue reading…
THE INVISIBLE MAN – California authorities nab ‘Master of Disguise’ after years-long manhunt. Continue reading…
DETRIMENTAL EFFECTS – Biden administration’s Title IX proposal receives stark warning from UN expert. Continue reading…
‘I WANTED JUSTICE’ – Florida family tracks luggage stolen from airport to suspect’s home using AirTag. Continue reading…
CERTIFIED CONTENDER – California lists Trump as eligible candidate on primary ballot despite calls to remove him. Continue reading…
RECORD TURNOUT? – Iowa county chair predicts massive 2024 caucus participation. Continue reading…
WHAT IS SWATTING? – What you need to know about the criminal hoax targeting GOP lawmakers. Continue reading…
DEMOCRATS DENIED – Hochul rejects campaign finance changes proposed by state Democrats. Continue reading…
ROUGH AND TUMBLE – On-air controversies, regime changes and ratings free falls plagued CNN in 2023. Continue reading…
‘SUPER SCARY’ – Former Obama White House communications director says she’d be concerned if she was on Biden’s campaign. Continue reading…
BACK TO SCHOOL – A look back on major developments in education over the past year. Continue reading…
DONOR DATA – New report finds Harvard’s faculty and leadership donations skew heavily toward Democrats. Continue reading…
CHRISTOPHER HALE – NY lawmaker’s bill banning Chick-fil-A is pure bigotry. Continue reading…
GREG LUKIANOFF – Americans need to be on FIRE for free speech. Continue reading…
LAURA INGRAHAM – Laura Ingraham talks with guest host Jason Chaffetz, predicting Maine secretary of state’s move will be overturned. See video …
JESSE WATTERS –Guest host Kayleigh McEnany reacts to the media coming after Nikki Haley for her answer on the cause of the Civil War. See video …
SEAN HANNITY – Guest host Pete Hegseth and Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard discuss moves to ban Trump from the ballot. See video …
GREG GUTFELD – Guest Host Kat Timpf and ‘Gutfeld!’ panelists react to a new poll attempting to connect happiness to family and not politics. See video …
‘GOTTA BE PREPARED’ – Armed women nationwide refused ‘to be victims’ in 2023 as gun ownership increases. Continue reading…
FATHER TIME – Meet the American who created time zones, forever changing life as we know it. Continue reading…
HOLLYWOOD TECH – Celebrities express fears and hopes for artificial intelligence. Continue reading…
POSTSEASON BOUND – Joe Flacco helps Browns clinch playoff spot in win over former team. Continue reading…
GOING TO GREAT DEPTHS – To celebrate Christmas and spread good cheer, Santa Claus went scuba-diving at an aquarium in the Florida Keys. Check this out! See video …
JULIAN EPSTEIN – Biden should be directing Hunter to follow the subpoena. See video …
JESSICA TARLOV – This is one of the most uneducated movements. See video …
What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We wish you a safe and Happy New Year and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday. Have a great weekend!