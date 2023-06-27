Maine man arrested in murder of girlfriend with cancer

A Maine man has been arrested in the murder of his girlfriend, who had cancer, after she was reported missing on June 18.

Maine State Police said they arrested Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, on Monday morning at his home in Monticello in connection to the murder of Kimberly Hardy, 42.

The couple lived together on School Street in the small, northern Maine town with a population of about 740 people on the U.S.-Canada border.

Hardy’s loved ones had not heard from her since June 16, and her mother reported her missing on June 18. She left her “beloved” cat and other important personal belongings, including cancer medication, at home, according to a missing person post from the Houlton Police Department.

Maine State Police began an investigation that led them to Harvey Siding Road, where Maine game wardens found Hardy’s body in a wooded area.

“Evidence Response Team members and Detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes,” Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer in Augusta will perform an autopsy to determine Hardy’s cause and manner of death.

Hardy’s Facebook page shows she and Schnackenberg started dating in February 2022.

Schnackenberg made his initial court appearance Tuesday after his Monday arrest.