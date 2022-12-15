Maine man facing charges after taking joyride on an airport tarmac, crashing through gate

A Maine man who took a joyride on an airport tarmac before crashing through a gate is facing charges.

The 28-year-old motorist was involved in a fender bender near a fast-food restaurant before heading onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport on Tuesday, police said. Then he proceeded to plow through a gate after an airport employee approached him, police said.

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without a license, criminal trespass, driving to endanger and violating probation, police said.

Police determined the motorist was already out on bail for a different incident, and he remained in the Kennebec County Jail.