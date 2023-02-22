Maine man who swung at Capitol officers during Jan. 6 riot charged

A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges.

Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

He was accused of joining other rioters who were attempting to stop or delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, he cursed and gestured, pushed against police and swung a large pipe or pole at officers defending the Capitol.

Maurer was arrested Wednesday in Westbrook. Law enforcement officials believe he was living out of his vehicle after having a last known address in Biddeford until January 2022, according to court records.

His public defender declined comment Wednesday.

The case is being prosecuted in the District of Columbia. Maurer is one of a half-dozen people with ties to Maine who have been charged in connection with the insurrection.