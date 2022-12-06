Maine pickup truck accident sends 5 to the hospital after driver crashes into Dollar Tree building
December 6, 2022/
A driver crashed his pickup truck into a store in Ellsworth, Maine, on Monday sending five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The 80-year-old man was trying to park the truck when it went through the Dollar Tree building, WABI-TV reported.
The driver was not injured. The crash does not appear to be alcohol-related or because of a medical emergency. Police are investigating whether the crash was caused by human error or a mechanical malfunction.
