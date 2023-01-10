Maine transgender inmate convicted of murdering parents moved to women’s prison

A transgender woman who was convicted of killing her parents and family dog when she was a teenager has been transferred from a men’s prison to a female correctional institution.

Andrea Balcer, a 24-year-old born “Andrew” who now identifies as a woman, has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, Bangor Daily News reported this week.

Balcer was convicted in 2018 for stabbing both of her parents to death along with the family dog, and sentenced to 40 years in prison for the crime that she blamed on struggles with gender identity.

Maine’s prison policy allows inmates to be housed based on their gender identity if they have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and officials believe it is in the inmate’s best interest to be classified by the gender they identify with.

IF I WERE A TRANS KID TODAY: HERE’S WHAT POTENTIALLY SAVED MY LIFE

Balcer was originally listed as male in Department of Corrections documents after the conviction but state records were recently updated to list her as a female inmate.

According to reports, Balcer woke her mother, Alice, on the night of the murders and said she was having trouble sleeping.

FORMER TRANS, GAY ACTIVIST AIMS TO ‘DE-PROGRAM’ CHILDREN FROM WOKE INDOCTRINATION: ‘CHILDREN CANNOT CONSENT’

When Alice Balcer tried to comfort her, Andrea stabbed her in the back nine times. Balcer also murdered her father, Antonio, and their pet Chihuahua, Lily. She spared her older brother, reportedly telling him, “It’s not your day” before allowing him to flee.

Balcer reportedly laughed while confessing her crimes to a police officer over the phone after calling 911 to report the murders.

Balcer told authorities that she “snapped” and killed her parents because of her gender identity struggles and concerns that they wouldn’t support her transition.

The Maine Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report