Major regret? See how these Americans feel about their college degrees after graduating

Americans in New York City and Philadelphia had mixed feelings on whether they regretted their college major.

“I was a criminal justice major and I regret it,” one woman said through laughter. “I really don’t like it. I would have probably done art.”

But another graduate said: “I majored in computer science, and I would keep the same major.”

Nearly 40% of college graduates regret their majors, a Washington Post analysis found earlier this year. Among arts and humanities majors, nearly half wished they’d studied something else, while STEM graduates tended to feel they made the right choice.

“I realized that my major wasn’t very specific,” an international business major told Fox News. “I don’t entirely regret it, but when I started applying for jobs, I realized it wasn’t like a specific field.”

“Most of the jobs were looking for a specific field like data analysis or like software or like accounting majors,” he continued.

Some suggested alternative paths.

“I think going to a trade school would probably be better off,” one man said in Philadelphia. “I think right now the opportunities in that field are probably outstanding.”

A few in the arts told Fox News they found their passion.

“I got a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater and I don’t regret it because that’s my job,” one woman said. “I live here in New York. I’m a Broadway actor.”

