Mall of America closed as police respond to incident with male believed to be armed

Authorities on Friday were trying to negotiate with someone believed to have a firearm in front of the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The mall, one of the largest in the country, was temporarily closed, FOX Minneapolis reported.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers were in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue, negotiating with an armed male.

“Crisis Negotiators are communicating with the male and attempting to negotiate a surrender,” the department tweeted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police. Several roads in the area were shut down.