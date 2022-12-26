Mall of America shooting victim identified as 19-year-old St. Paul resident

The 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at the Mall of America on Friday evening was identified on Sunday as Johntae Hudson of St. Paul, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis.

An altercation broke out in the Nordstrom store shortly before 8 p.m. before someone pulled out a gun and shot Hudson multiple times, according to police.

Johntae’s sister, Janayea Hudson, described the 19-year-old on a GoFundMe for his funeral as a “loving and caring person to his family and friends.”

“He radiated positive and fun energy and his smile lit up the room,” she wrote. “He was an overall great person.”

A Bloomington Police Department SWAT team conducted a raid at 8:40 a.m. at a house in nearby St. Louis Park and arrested five suspects, two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old boys.

“I’m fairly confident we do have the person responsible for murdering the victim in custody,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a press conference.

All five of the suspects are being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

There were 16 police officers or security personnel in the mall at the time of the shooting, including an officer in a nearby store who attempted to provide life-saving measures to Hudson.

It’s the second shooting to happen at Mall of America this year after gunfire broke out in the Nike store in August. No one was struck in that shooting, but five people were arrested.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.