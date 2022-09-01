Man, 20, shot dead at Portland illegal street racing takeover

A 20-year-old was killed in Portland on Sunday during a shooting that occurred during an illegal street racing takeover, authorities said.

Cameron Taylor was at the event on Marine Drive over I-5 in the Eliot neighborhood when gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday.

After Taylor was struck, he was rushed away from the scene in a private vehicle, police said. However, they stopped to render additional aid to Taylor at 15 Northeast Broadway.

Police said officers responded to the address for a call of a drug overdose but instead found Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced Taylor dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner determined Taylor’s cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

Two other individuals were wounded in the shooting. No updates on their conditions were immediately available.

Taylor was at the event because he loved cars, and was not involved in street racing, a family representative told KATU-TV. The rep said Cameron and his friends were trying to leave the area at the time that the incident broke out and he was struck by a stray bullet.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit was investigating.

Authorities asked anyone with suspect information to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.