Man accused of killing wife in North Carolina reportedly left eerie note behind before being arrested in Ohio

A man who turned himself into authorities in Ohio and allegedly confessed to killing his wife back in North Carolina reportedly left an eerie note behind at the scene of the crime.

Jeffrey Myers Lacortiglia, 43, is said to have walked into the Hamilton Township Police Department in Ohio Sunday morning and told authorities that he shot his wife.

The man allegedly told police that the body should be in the married couple’s master bedroom back in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Hamilton Township police then contacted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office around noon, The Daily Record reported.

Harnett County deputies arrived at the Spring Lake home less than 15 minutes later to conduct a welfare check. They knocked twice but received no response.

Lacortiglia allegedly told police the access code to the garage. Deputies made entry and found a note on the counter that read, “I’m sorry. I love you,” The Daily Record reported.

The body of Blanca Lacortiglia, 37, was soon found in the master bedroom. Deputies summoned EMS from Anderson Creek, the newspaper reported, citing radio traffic.

Deputies also reportedly found a firearm and an ammunition magazine next to it on the bed.

Fox News Digital viewed Warren County, Ohio, online jail records Tuesday morning that said Lacortiglia was in custody, and was “in transit” being extradited.

When reached Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office only forwarded a statement from Sheriff Wayne Coats on the case.

At 12:21 p.m. April 30, Harnett County deputies “responded to 152 Swain St, Spring Lake on a well-being check based on information receive from Hamilton Township Police in Ohio,” the statement said. “Deputies located Blanca Lacortiglia, age 37, deceased in the residence. A warrant for murder has been obtained on Jeffrey Myers Lacortiglia, age 43. Lacortiglia is in the custody of Hamilton Township Police. No further information will be released at this time.”

The Daily Record reported that Lacortiglia arrived in Ohio and told his mother what he had done to his wife. The mother then encouraged him to turn himself into police.

The couple reportedly has an 8-year-old son who was with his father in Ohio.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Hamilton Township Police Department Tuesday morning but did into hear back before publication.