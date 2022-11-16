Man arrested after pursuing, detaining hit-and-run driver in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating what they call a fake arrest of a motorist on a Georgia highway.

A motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle but keep going on Sunday, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. Instead of calling authorities to report what he had seen, Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver.

Owens, at the Georgia Highway 400 ramp by Lenox Road, took out his rifle, a police vest and handcuffs, according to a police report obtained by the TV station.

He then reportedly removed the motorist from his vehicle and walked him over to a police officer, where he identified himself as a bail bondsman.

A local attorney told FOX 5 Owens had no authority to do what he did, and that the Peach State did away with what is known as citizen’s arrest after the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

A bondsman can only detain an individual who may have skipped on a bond, according to attorney Bruce Hagen.

Atlanta police arrested Owens and charged with him aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

The driver who failed to stop was not detained but given citations.