Man at US Open tried entering tournament with a gun before pointing it at cop: report

A man was apprehended outside of the U.S. Open on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly tried entering the tournament with a gun and brandished it in front of cops, according to the New York Post.

Personnel confronted the armed individual as he was going through security, at which point he pulled out the weapon and brandished it at a cop before running toward the parking lot.

Police said no shots were fired, and there are no injuries.

The person was apprehended in the parking lot with the gun and taken into custody.

Saturday marks the sixth day of the tournament, which will go on until Sept. 11.