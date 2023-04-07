Man charged with killing 4 Maine Maritime students in fiery December car crash

The 20-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a tree and burst into flames, killing four Maine Maritime Academy students, is facing 17 charges including four counts of manslaughter.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury after investigators concluded he was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the December crash in Castine, officials said.

MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY MOURNS AFTER 4 STUDENTS KILLED IN FIERY CRASH

The indictment discloses for the first time that investigators believe alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, and it also indicates the vehicle was traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph before the crash.

Seven students were in the 2013 Range Rover that crashed late at night following the semester’s last day of classes.

MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY STUDENTS, FACULTY GATHER FOR CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR THE 4 STUDENTS KILLED IN SUV CRASH

Killed were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. Two other students, in addition to Goncalves-Radding, survived the crash with serious injuries, according to the indictment.

In addition to four counts of manslaughter, Goncalves-Radding was also indicted on five counts of aggravated OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.