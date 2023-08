Man cited for animal neglect after dog dies from heat-related issues during hike in Phoenix

A man was cited for animal neglect after his dog died from heat-related issues while on a hike in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

Phoenix police didn’t immediately release the name of the 29-year-old man, but said he was “issued a citation in lieu of detention” for neglect of animals.

They said the hiker called 911 around 11 a.m. Wednesday to say he and his two dogs were experiencing heat-related issues on the Piestewa Peak mountain trail.

DEM GOV KATIE HOBBS REQUESTED TWITTER CENSOR CRITICS OF TWEET COMPARING TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO NAZIS

Phoenix Fire Department crews located the hiker some 300 yards from the trailhead and said one of the man’s dogs was dead at the scene.

Police told Phoenix TV station ABC that the other dog also was in heat distress, but survived the hike in triple-digit weather. Phoenix and much of the region has suffered from record-setting heat over the summer, including a record 31-day streak of daily highs over 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the city.