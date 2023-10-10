Man climbs California Ferris wheel claiming to have bomb, forcing evacuation of Santa Monica Pier

Officials in California took a man into custody who climbed a Ferris wheel and claimed to have a bomb Monday afternoon.

Police posted on social media that an individual climbed on the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, adding that witnesses heard he had a bomb.

While the Santa Monica Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team contacted the individual, the pier and its amusement park were evacuated.

The man was later taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. and police said that “no bomb or incendiary device was located,” according to FOX 11.

According to NBC Los Angeles, officers could be seen tackling the man when he got down.

Dozens of individuals were stuck on the Ferris wheel while efforts were underway to take the man into custody.