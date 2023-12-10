Man declares he still loves girlfriend who shot him in testicle

An Ohio man expressed forgiveness for his ex-girlfriend who was arrested for shooting him in the testicle.

Charlie Glenn said he was asked by his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Tonya Nester, to take a walk when he realized that she had a pistol on her, according to a report from WXIX.

“She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me,” Glenn told the news station.

Police say Glenn was able to wrestle the pistol away from Nester despite being injured and bleeding, while family members called 911.

“She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,” Glenn said. “My family members called 911 because I was shot and bleeding.”

Glenn was rushed back to his house by his friend, Paul Carpenter, after the shooting, according to the report, where Carpenter said he assessed his friend’s injuries.

“My thoughts was, ‘Was he OK, you know, is he dead? Is he alive?’ I didn’t know, but they said he was OK and, you know, it wasn’t life-threatening,” Carpenter said.

Meanwhile, a family member said they saw Nester run from the house and through an alley.

Officers were able to catch up with the ex-girlfriend about a half mile from the house where the shooting occurred, according to the report, resulting in Nester’s arrest.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody would [do that],” Carpenter said. “I don’t know if they had relationship problems or what, but to do something like that is horrible.”

Nester was booked into the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond and faces charges of felonious assault.

Glenn, meanwhile, is back home, expressing that he has no hard feelings toward his ex-girlfriend.

“I still to this day love her,” Glenn said.