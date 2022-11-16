Man in NYC subway station stabbed in chest

The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the chest inside a subway station.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. last Monday at the 111th St station in the Richmond Hills neighborhood of Queens.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital in a statement that the “23-year-old male victim was approached by an unknown male that engaged him in a verbal dispute, which turned into a physical altercation.

“The individual displayed a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the chest,” police said. “The individual fled the station to parts unknown.”

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, in a surveillance photo released by police, was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a white and black shirt and a white and black trucker hat.

