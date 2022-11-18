Man killed in Vermont home explosion

A man was found dead in a home explosion and fire in the southern Vermont town of Newfane early Friday morning, state police said.

Police and multiple fire departments responded at 1 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting the house explosion. The man’s body was found in the burned debris, state police said.

The deceased’s name has not been released. The home was a total loss, police said.

Police plan to release more information at a later date.