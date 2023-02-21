Man meets woman on dating app prior to tying her up in his mom’s basement, beating her: police

An Illinois man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman he met on a dating app against her will and beating her. The victim may have also been sexually assaulted.

The man had been holding the woman against her will in his mother’s house since Sunday, Dolton police told FOX 32 Chicago.

On Monday, the pair went to an Advanced Auto Parts store. The unidentified suspect sent the woman into the store to make a purchase.

While she was inside, the victim reportedly approached the cashier and told them the situation.

A store employee told FOX 32 the woman appeared bruised and battered.

“She said had a gun. We didn’t want him to shoot through the glass or anything like that,” said Kevin, an employee of the store.

The man then entered the store, allegedly grabbed the woman and forced her into a white vehicle before driving away, police told FOX 32.

The two store employees were able to write down the license plate as the man and woman were taking off before they called police.

The vehicle was tracked to the suspect’s mother’s home in Riverdale, where police spotted it parked outside. The man was taken into custody. The woman was found tied up in the home’s basement.

The mother of the suspect told police she had no idea the victim was tied up in her basement.

Charges are pending against the suspect, and he could be formally charged as early as Tuesday.

Police said a rape kit would be conducted on the woman.