Man Reported Missing By Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a man who was last seen late Tuesday, May 10th.

Selvin Bautista resides in Goldsboro, Maryland. Family members have not heard from him since Tuesday.

Bautista was apparently contacted by deputies on Tarbutton Mill Road near Wrights Mill Road in Trappe while walking Tuesday afternoon. He was also observed at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of Jamaica Point Road.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Bautista with the assistance of the Maryland Natural Resources Police as well as the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information or has seen Bautista, they are requested to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, through Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on our website at talbotsheriff.org.