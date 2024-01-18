Man stabbed in neck with ‘sharp object’ at NYC migrant processing center at Randall’s Island

A man was stabbed in his neck with a “sharp object,” after allegedly getting into an altercation at a migrant processing center on Thursday afternoon on Randall’s Island in New York City, officials said.

A New York Police Department’s public information officer confirmed the stabbing to Fox News Digital.

Police said that law enforcement were called to the processing center at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, authorities found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound in his neck, police confirmed.

Law enforcement said that a “sharp object” was used to stab the man. They could not immediately confirm if a knife was used during the altercation.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital showed what appeared to be blood drops on the recently fallen snow following the altercation.

Medics rushed the 24-year-old man to the Harlem Hospital Center from the processing center.

Authorities said that man is in stable condition at the hospital and is receiving care.

Police confirmed that they have taken three people into custody. No one has been charged yet.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital show officers handcuffing two individuals at the migrant processing center.

The identity of the suspects has not been released.

This attack came on the heels of a similar attack on Jan. 6 – also at Randall’s Island.

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death at the processing center.

The 24-year-old died following a stab wound in his chest, police confirmed.

According to city data, since last spring, more than 157,600 migrants have arrived in New York City.

In August 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Randall’s Island as a new tax-payer funded tent city for illegal migrants.

The illegal-migrant haven has a capacity for 57,000 migrants.

New York City has more than 50,000 migrants in its shelter system in what has become one of the most publicized migrant crises on the East Coast.

Adams recently said that the sanctuary city has “run out of room” for new migrants and even called a “state of emergency” in the city to battle the crisis.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.