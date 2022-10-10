Man takes rescue camel to Las Vegas In-N-Out to get French fries

A Nevada man delighted fast food patrons by bringing a rescue camel to an In-N-Out restaurant in Las Vegas last week.

Fergie, a dromedary camel, stood calmly as she was surrounded by cars in the restaurant’s drive-thru on October 4.

Video shows the camel slowly moving through the drive-thru at the West Coast fast food chain while onlookers laughed and admired the animal from afar.

After securing her meal, the camel walked with her handler to the parking lot area where she was surrounded by people who watched her enjoy her food.

The camel’s handler, Brandon Nobles, explained that Fergie is a 12-year-old rescue camel from Colorado.

In the video, Nobles is heard saying that the camel, that could live to be up to 65 years old, loves fast food.

“She loves the French fries!” he said as Fergie devoured the box of fries.

“She’s very acclimated to heat, obviously,” the handler explained. “She just didn’t quite get along with where she was at, so she needed a home.”

The animal rescue’s Instagram account, @jeffrys_farm, shows Fergie enjoying treats from Wendy’s and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Her adventures can be followed through the hashtag #FergieTheCamel.