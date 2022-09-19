Man tracks stolen car with GPS, shoots alleged thief

Police say a man tracked down his stolen car using GPS and then shot the suspected thief after the man pointed a gun at him.

The vehicle was stolen in Tacoma and the owner was able to track it to Federal Way, KOMO-TV reported Saturday.

The 42-year-old owner told police when he confronted the suspect, the man pointed a handgun at him so he shot him.

The 29-year-old suspect was hospitalized. The owner of the stolen car was interviewed by police and released.