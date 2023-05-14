Man who intervened in fight aboard NYC subway train slashed in face; unknown suspect at large: police

Police in New York City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who slashed another man in the face when he tried to intervene in a fight aboard a Brooklyn subway train last week.

The assailant allegedly shouted, “Mind your own business!” before raking a sharp object across the 44-year-old victim’s cheek, leaving a deep gash last Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported, citing police sources. The suspect reportedly then hopped out of the train as soon as the subway doors opened and ran away.

The New York City Police Department on Saturday first released photos and footage from surveillance video and asked for the public’s help in identifying the person wanted in connection to the assault that occurred within the confines of the 79 Precinct/Transit District #30. As of midday Sunday, no arrest had been made.

It was reported to police that around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, the victim intervened in a dispute between two men on board a southbound “C” train near the Clinton-Washington Avenue subway station.

“The individual then became engaged in a dispute with the victim and slashed him in the face with an unknown sharp object before exiting at the Franklin Avenue Station,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “The individual then fled the subway station in an unknown direction. The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was treated for a laceration to his face.”

The suspect is described as a Black male with short dark hair and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black hoodie and dark-colored pants, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by going to the Crime Stoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, police said.

The Brooklyn slashing reportedly unfolded 10 days after Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man who prosecutors say had been “making threats and scaring passengers” on the subway, died after Marine veteran Daniel Penny intervened and was captured on video placing him in choke hold inside the train car.