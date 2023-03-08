Man who set himself on fire at University of California-Berkeley dies

A man who set himself ablaze on the University of California, Berkeley campus last week has died from his injuries.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office identified the man as Chet Bohrer, a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, Fox San Francisco reported. He had no ties to the university.

The University of California Police Department (UCPD) said they received a call at roughly 4:17 p.m. on March 1 about a person who was on fire. The reported self-immolation took place on Sproul Plaza, the center of the campus.

Bohrer reportedly sustained critical burns and was transported to a local hospital. A female bystander who tried to help him was also injured. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire by fanning their jackets on the Bohrer, the news report said.

“Berkeley Mental Health was on scene and several good samaritans tried to render aid and put out the fire. At least one of these good samaritans sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” the statement from UCPD said at the time.

Bohrer had reportedly had a mental health episode. A video posted to social media shows a man on fire as onlookers try to help.