Manhunt on for suspect who shot 2-year-old boy, older family member, police say

Indiana police are searching for a suspect after two people, including a toddler, were injured in a shooting late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:25 p.m. off the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope, Indiana, officials said.

Deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and police officers with the Hope Police Department responded to a call about the shooting Thursday night. They found an injured 36-year-old male and a 2-year-old boy with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to Sheriff Chris Lane.

Lane said the victims were taken to an Indianapolis area hospital to receive treatment. Their condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting — 35-year-old Robbie L. Perez of Columbus. Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stems from a family dispute, Lane said.

The suspect is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Perez is possibly driving a silver Chevrolet HHR with Indiana license plate number “TKQ614” and is believed to be in any of the surrounding counties around Bartholomew County, including Rush County, according to the sheriff.

Police are asking anyone with any information as to the immediate whereabouts of Perez to notify local law enforcement. Those with further information were asked to contact Detective Jason Lancaster at (812)-565-5928.

The sheriff’s office emphasized this is a preliminary investigation and all persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.