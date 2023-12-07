Manhunt underway in Indiana for stabbing suspect after Kroger cashier killed: police

A manhunt is underway in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday after a Kroger cashier was fatally stabbed.

The Fort Wane Police Department is investigating the stabbing which happened just after 11 a.m. at 7008 Bluffton Road.

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance in the store around 10:30 a.m. with a male suspect threatening staff.

The suspect left the store, but then came back a short while later and stabbed a female employee before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

Kroger staff rendered aid to the victim before police officers arrived. Medics took over and transported the victim to a local hospital in a life-threatening condition.

She later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police say they are exhausting every lead to identify and locate the suspect. The department says the attack appeared to be a “targeted incident” and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, along with the victim’s identity at a later date.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident at our Waynedale store in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates,” a Kroger spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement, and the store will remain closed while the police investigation continues. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are deferring questions to local law enforcement.”