Many New Yorkers defying coronavirus mask orders, and they say it’s for these reasons

There’s no hiding without a mask in virus-stricken New York City, the American epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. New York requires people to wear face coverings when in close proximity to others in public. As people grow wearier of the extended lockdown, some residents complain that requirement infringes on individual liberty. Residents are caught in the middle of a debate over when and where, exactly, it is necessary to wear a mask in a city where COVID-19 has now claimed more than 20,000 lives.