Marine recruit, 18, dies after collapsing during training at California’s Camp Pendleton

An 18-year-old Marine recruit died after collapsing during a training exercise at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton last month, military officials said Saturday.

Pfc. Javier Pong was taking part in scheduled training on Sept. 27 when he “became unconscious and unresponsive,” the Marine Corps said in a statement. Pong died at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.

“We are greatly saddened by the untimely passing of Pfc. Javier Pong as he pursued his journey to become a United States Marine,” Brig. Gen. Jason Morris, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, said in the statement.

“We are committed to honoring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people,” Morris continued.

Pong was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and lived his whole life in the area before graduating from Mayfield High School in May, according to his online obituary.

Marines did not immediately describe what type of training recruits were engaged in when Pong collapsed. Officials also didn’t say why they waited 11 days to announce the death.

Morris said the Marines are investigating Pong’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.