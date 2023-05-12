Marine veteran Daniel Penny accused in NYC subway chokehold death surrenders

Marine veteran Daniel Penny turned himself in to police Friday in Lower Manhattan to face a manslaughter charge for fatally choking an erratic homeless man on the New York City subway.

Penny, a 24-year-old college student, put Jordan Neely, 30, in a chokehold May 1 during an altercation on a northbound F train.

According to a freelance journalist who recorded the confrontation, Neely, who suffers from mental illness, was allegedly screaming at passengers in the subway car.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS ‘JORDAN NEELY DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE’

Penny dragged Neely to the ground from behind and held him in a chokehold until he lost consciousness and died.

Neely is expected to be transported Friday to Manhattan Criminal Court and arraigned on one count of second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors are expected to ask for significant bail, a source told Fox News Digital.

The city’s medical examiner ruled the killing a homicide caused by compression of the neck.

The caught-on-video killing has sparked widespread protests and demands for charges against Penny.

Penny’s attorney, Thomas Kenniff, said he acted in self-defense to protect himself and other New Yorkers.

Outreach workers were so familiar with Neely that he was on the city’s “Top 50” list – an internal roster kept by the Department of Homeless Services of people most in need of help, the New York Post reported.

Neely has a history of violent attacks on subway riders – including in 2021 punching a 67-year-old woman in the face, breaking her nose and orbital bone.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Thursday that “Jordan Neely did not deserve to die.”