Marine veteran to be charged by Manhattan DA in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

A New York City subway rider accused of choking a homeless man to death is expected to turn himself in to police on Friday morning to face a manslaughter charge.

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. “We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.”

On May 1, Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran and college student, put 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold after what police described as an altercation on a northbound F train.

Neely was allegedly threatening passengers on the subway and having a mental episode. He was yelling and pacing back and forth, when Penny interjected, tackled him to the ground and put him in a chokehold, witnesses and police said.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS ‘JORDAN NEELY DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is bringing the charge against Penny, and the case has not been presented to a grand jury at this time.

Fox News has learned Penny will surrender to the NYPD at the fifth precinct Friday at 8 a.m.

The incident sparked protests and violent clashes last week after the Marine veteran was taken into custody and released.