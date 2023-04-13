Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic launches mammoth home run, second-longest of MLB season: ‘Absolutely smoked’

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic had himself a series at Wrigley Field.

The third-year player went deep in all three games against the Chicago Cubs, including a 482-foot home run to dead center Wednesday afternoon that was the second-longest of the 2023 MLB season.

The upper deck moonshot was the longest home run by a Mariners’ player in the Statcast era and the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

MLB PITCHER GETS FIRST CAREER WIN THANKS TO ODD SCORING QUIRK

The sixth overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft is hitting .351 through 13 games and has hit safely in his past seven games.

“Certainly, the wind was blowing out today, but that ball was absolutely smoked,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “All three home runs that Jarred hit in this series were just killed. I played with Mr. (Sammy) Sosa for a few years. I never saw him go up to that level in center field.”

Kelenic has disappointed to start his career, failing to hit above the Mendoza Line in each of his first two seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the left fielder is breaking out to start the 2023 campaign, and he’s impressing his manager with his approach at the plate.

“I’m really excited where he’s at, and really, probably more excited to see where this goes going forward,” Servais said, according to The Seattle Times. “For years we’ve been talking about the talent, the talent, the talent, the potential, and all those other things – and now we’re starting to see it play out.”

The Mariners are 5-8 on the season after beating the Cubs on Wednesday and head back home for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report