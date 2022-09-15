Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez etches his name in history books with homer, stolen base vs Padres

Seattle Mariners youngster Julio Rodríguez finished Wednesday with a firmer grasp on the American League Rookie of the Year Award with another home run and a stolen base.

Rodríguez contributed to the Mariners’ 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres with a solo shot and two runs scored. He was 2-for-3 and increased his batting average to .279 and his OPS to .841. He also etched his name into the record books as well.

The 21-year-old outfielder became the first player in his debut season to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases. Mike Trout and Chris Young reached the feat during their rookie seasons but already had some service time by the time they accomplished the milestone.

“For me one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a while is when he’s at second base after the 25th stolen base and the crowd is on its feet, and they put the thing on the scoreboard, (he) flashes across his chest,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s about the Mariners. That’s Julio Rodríguez.”

Rodríguez said after the game he did not feel like he was a rookie.

“I don’t see myself as a rookie. I see myself as a player like anybody else, and I’m just happy that I’m being able to deliver for the team any time,” he said.

Rodríguez could become the first Mariners player to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award since Ichiro in 2001. Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena won the award last year.

