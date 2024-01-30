Mariners strike trade with Twins for All-Star second baseman: reports

The Seattle Mariners have reached a trade with the Minnesota Twins for All-Star second baseman Jorge Polanco, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The Mariners are exchanging right-handers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa, as well as prospect outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and right-hander Darren Bowen, for Polanco, ESPN reported.

Polanco will fit right into a Mariners infield that also sports Ty France, J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez, while providing a switch-hitter in a lineup that can use more All-Star talent in hopes of competing in a tough AL West.

Shohei Ohtani may not be with the Los Angeles Angels any longer, but the Houston Astros won the division yet again last season. However, the Texas Rangers, a wild card team out of the AL West, won the 2023 World Series.

Polanco has spent all 10 years of his MLB career in Minnesota. But being that his contract was almost up, the Twins found a suitor that would take him for a good price.

Now, the Mariners will have Polanco under contract for the 2024 campaign, while also having a club option for the 2025 season.

Polanco’s lone All-Star appearance with the Twins came during the 2019 season, where he slashed .295/.356/.485 with 22 homers and 79 RBI over 153 games.

He hasn’t been able to get his average up near that career-high in recent seasons, but he still hits for power and gets on base, owning a .335 on-base percentage with a .454 slugging percentage last season over 80 games.

Injuries have been a bit of an issue for Polanco, who began the 2023 season on the injured list after suffering a setback in spring training with knee rehabilitation. He missed the final 37 games of the 2022 season with the knee injury that continued to bug him at the start of last year.

Still, Polanco brings a sturdy glove and underrated pop to the Mariners as long as he stays healthy. The last season he was came in 2021, when he set a career high with 33 homers and 98 RBI over 152 games.