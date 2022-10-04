Marist College shooting: New York dad killed in Marriott hotel lobby remembered as ‘one of the best’

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Neighbors of the New York man who was shot and killed in the lobby of a suburban hotel where he was staying for “Family Weekend” at his son’s nearby college was remembered by neighbors as “one of the best.”

Paul Kutz, 53, was married with three adult children and owned a Long Island financial planning business. He was shot and killed early Sunday morning, when police said he was gunned down by a homeless man whom he didn’t know during a “random” attack in a hotel lobby.

Kutz was staying at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the New York suburb of Poughkeepsie to visit his son, a college student at the nearby Marist University, when tragedy struck, officials had said. As of Tuesday morning, any police presence was gone from the rainy entry-way to the hotel. Media and mourners flocked to the family’s Suffolk County home.

Neighbors who lived on the family’s street called the Kutz family “”the nicest family ever – perfect neighbors, humble, quiet.”

“It’s a tragedy,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be named.

He said two of the victim’s three sons had already graduated from college. Their third was attending Marist.

The unnamed neighbor said Kutz was “one of the best.”

A second neighbor said he had known Kutz “for years” and said he had a “beautiful family.”

“It’s such a loss,” the neighbor said. “[Paul] would always help whenever you asked.”

Local officials have not publicly named Kutz, who was identified in court papers. A representative from Kutzs’ accounting firm, Kutz & Company CPAs, did not respond to an email request on Tuesday morning.

Officials have said Kutz was the victim of a “random act.”

Officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were called to a Courtyard Marriott on South Road near Evergreen Avenue in Poughkeepsie around 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a “disturbance” that involved shots being fired, the agency wrote in a post on Facebook.

Police arrived and discovered Kutz with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso inside the hotel, court records show. He was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Investigators determined shots were fired both inside and outside the hotel, which is located just over four miles from Marist College.

A search of the building revealed “manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives” in a hotel room, police said.

Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor, who are both listed as homeless, were arrested Sunday on charges related to the early morning shooting at a Marriott Courtyard, located just miles from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Booking photos obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday show each of the straight-faced suspects, who are being held at the Dutchess County Jail.

Johnson, the 35-year-old, allegedly shot and killed the victim, 53-year-old Paul Kutz. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, and was ordered held without bond.

Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond, police officials have said.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services Commissioner Sabrina Jaar Marzouka said the homeless suspects “were neither known as Department of Community and Family Services clients nor placed in that hotel by Dutchess County.”

She added that the agency does not work with the Courtyard by Marriott “for any housing services.”

