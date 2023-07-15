Marketa Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon: ‘Tennis is crazy’

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur on Saturday at the women’s Wimbledon final to win her first Grand Slam title.

Vondrousova won in straight sets, becoming the lowest-ranked and first unseeeded woman to win Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Vondrousova was the first unseeded woman to play in a Wimbledon final during the Open Era.

“I don’t even know what’s happening right now. It’s an amazing feeling,” Vondrousova said after the match.

Vondrousova could not compete at last year’s Wimbledon tournament after she underwent wrist surgery, so instead she showed up as a fan to cheer on a friend.

“After everything I’ve been through – I had a cast last year this time – it’s just amazing that I can stand here and hold this,” Vondrousova said. “Tennis is crazy.”

Vondrousova, a 24-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic, trailed in both sets before rallying against Jabeur.

In the first set, Vondrousova won by winning the last four games before taking the final three games in the second set.

Jabeur was looking for her first Grand Slam title and called the defeat the “most painful loss” of her career.

“It’s going to be a tough day today for me, but I’m not going to give up,” Jabeur said on the court after the match. “I’m going to come back stronger.

The loss dropped Jabeur to 0-3 in major finals.

“I want to thank my team for always believing in me, and we’re going to make it one day,” Jabeur added. “I promise you.”

Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon final.



